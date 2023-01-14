Application Engineer
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Application Engineer
• You need to aim for achieving maximum customer satisfaction.
* Work with several assignments. This requires ability to prioritize, be flexible and work independently.
* The work involves collaboration with customers and colleagues from AVL, teamwork.
* Understand customer's processes and system/equipment.
• University degree in electrical- / control- / computational- / mechanical-engineering or comparable working experience
* Good knowledge in Matlab / Simulink
* Good knowledge in an object-oriented language (e.g., Python)
* Basic knowledge in Control Technology
* Prior knowledge of Testbed Automation Software such as AVL PUMA/LYNX or similar is advantageous
* Service minded
* Good social and communication skills
* Good knowledge in English, both verbally and in writing. German is an advantage.
* The service will involve travel mainly in the Nordic countries, but also to other countries as we are a part of AVL Europe
Driver's license "B"
