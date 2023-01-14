Application Engineer

AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2023-01-14


AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.

Application Engineer

• You need to aim for achieving maximum customer satisfaction.
* Work with several assignments. This requires ability to prioritize, be flexible and work independently.
* The work involves collaboration with customers and colleagues from AVL, teamwork.
* Understand customer's processes and system/equipment.

• University degree in electrical- / control- / computational- / mechanical-engineering or comparable working experience
* Good knowledge in Matlab / Simulink
* Good knowledge in an object-oriented language (e.g., Python)
* Basic knowledge in Control Technology
* Prior knowledge of Testbed Automation Software such as AVL PUMA/LYNX or similar is advantageous
* Service minded
* Good social and communication skills
* Good knowledge in English, both verbally and in writing. German is an advantage.
* The service will involve travel mainly in the Nordic countries, but also to other countries as we are a part of AVL Europe
* Driver's license "B"

Ersättning
Undefined

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34604-41273799".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB (org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
AVL List Nordiska AB

Kontakt
David Molander
+46 765252596

Jobbnummer
7343089

