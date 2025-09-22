Application Engineer - Stockholm
2025-09-22
System Technician
Role Description
We are looking for a tech-savvy and hands-on System Technician to join an IT operations team. In this role, you will support daily system operations, assist stakeholders, and ensure smooth handling of integrations and supplier-related processes. You will be the go-to person for first-line troubleshooting, operational tasks, and system documentation. This is a mid-level role suitable for someone who thrives in a practical, service-oriented position.
Responsibilities
Act as second-line support for system-related queries and tickets
Perform system checks, error handling, and routine maintenance
Troubleshoot technical and integration issues, escalating when needed
Support with system documentation and administrative tasks
Provide user training and guidance, and ensure documentation is kept up to date
Communicate system changes clearly to stakeholders and end-users
Requirements
2-3 years of experience in system administration, application engineering, or similar role
Experience with system integrations, troubleshooting, and operational support
Strong technical curiosity and ability to learn new tools quickly
Meriting Skills
Experience with IT service management tools and structured support processes
Knowledge of ITIL or other structured frameworks for IT operations
Personal Qualities
Hands-on problem solver with a structured and service-oriented approach
Strong communicator with ability to guide and support users
Curious, adaptable, and eager to learn new technologies
Start/Duration
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement (extension possible)
Location
By agreement (on-site, hybrid or remote depending on assignment)
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
