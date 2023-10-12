Application configurator | Ludvika | Experis
2023-10-12
Are you a tech-savvy individual with a deep understanding of information systems and a knack for application configuration? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! We at Experis are on the lookout for an Application Configurator in Ludvika to play a crucial role in our Information Systems team, where your expertise will be paramount in shaping the future of our business. Welcome with your application!
Start: ASAP
Hours per week: 40
Place: Ludvika
Role description
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for an Application Configurator. You'll leverage your strong IS application technology knowledge and specialized application configuration expertise to impact various IS activities within all IS process domains, with a particular emphasis on BUILD and RUN phases. You'll work independently and in collaboration with our business and technology groups to identify configuration requirements and oversee the design and development of configuration-related modules in line with our Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Your goal is to ensure that solutions are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Key responsibilities:
* Conduct hands on work and design in enhancing both current SAP logistic flows to support HVDC business and overall SAP Solution by driving and coordinating with other project bodies
* Collaborate with HVDC Business, HVDC PLM organization and SAP program team to have a positive impact on the business objectives
* Have a drive to positively impact project performance by collaboratively working with management, peers and partners to achieve business objectives, short and long term
* Proactive, transparent and efficient project management and communication with multiple local roll-out teams and stakeholders
* Take part in developing an initial HVDC SAP governance organization. And be part of transferring this into a steady state line organization, driving further development and leading HVDC practices / usage of the solution to meet current and future business objectives
* Have a willingness to travel internationally, location flexible
Requirements:
We are looking for you with strong SAP skills. You can execute complex or specialized projects / challenges often thinking independently to challenge traditional solutions. You work independently, applying established standards and instructs or coaches other professionals. Fluency in english is a must.
To work as a consultant at Experis
Experis is a leading consultancy firm in the IT/Tech sector in Sweden and a part of the global ManpowerGroup corporation. As a consultant at Experis, you get the opportunity to advance quickly. We assist you in taking your next career step in IT based on your unique talents. Together with your consultant manager, you will develop a plan that aligns with your career goals. With us, you have job security and can look forward to exciting tasks and a network of friendly and competent colleagues.
As an employee at Experis, you have access to skills development, for example, through the Experis Career Accelerator platform, where you can educate and certify yourself in various areas, such as Cloud and Cybersecurity.
Experis is committed to long-term sustainability efforts (Working to change the world - ESG strategy) with the goal of contributing to solving the skills shortage, including IT resources.
You are warmly welcome to submit your application by registering your CV. Selection is ongoing, so apply today! We do not accept applications via email, but if you have questions about our assignments or the role of a consultant, please feel free to contact Consultant Manager Antra Volujevica at antra.volujevica@se.experis.com
