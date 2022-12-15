App UX Designer
Plejd AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2022-12-15
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plejd AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Växjö
, Örebro
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a UX Designer with a genuine interest in technology to join our App Team.
Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.
Who we are
Plejd is a fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great combination of people working in different areas such as production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.
What you'll do
The tasks include providing design sketches and prototypes to the App Team in Figma or similar tools, which will serve as a basis for implementation in the Plejd app. A lot of time will be spent on conceptualizing user interfaces for new features and products, with a focus on UX and user-friendliness.
The App team is responsible for developing our customer-facing app, providing customers with tools to control and configure their home automation, mainly lights. The team is responsible for designing and implementing both the front-end and back-end.
Who you Are
As a person, you are cooperative, humble, and open-minded. You get motivated by an independent, responsible role where you work in teams with your teammates towards common goals. Furthermore, you are proactive and happy to share your ideas and knowledge. As we are a multilingual team, we expect you to be fluent in English.
We believe you have experience in the following areas:
• Professional experience in a UX related position
• Usability
• Visual eye with attention to detail
• Design for Apps
• UI Prototyping
• Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, or similar tools
If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com
(https://jobb.plejd.com/)
(don't forget to add your portfolio to your application)
Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plejd AB
(org.nr 556790-9477) Kontakt
Plejd Rekrytering +46 10 207 89 01 Jobbnummer
7262896