Sigma Connectivity AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund2021-06-28Sigma Connectivity is a global design house developing products for leading international brands in a number of industries including consumer electronics, MedTech, traditional industry, telecom, automotive, logistics and more.We have close to 500 highly experienced employees around the world using our foundation from connectivity in the fast-paced electronics industry to develop and connect all sorts of products and put them on the market. Cultural differences are considered an advantage promoting quality, good results and strong values.Within the business unit focusing on Consumer Products we are now searching for our next colleague. Are you a young and curious engineer with a passion for RF and antenna designs and want to be part of a team working at the forefront of antenna technology in consumer electronics devices, taking us into the connected future? Do you want to be involved in all stages of the product development life cycle, from proof of concept through prototyping, testing and all the way to the launch for the market?Do you want to work with some of the world's most renowned tech brands as well as local giants and crazy inspiring start-ups? We work in a project driven organization and technologies and assignment vary with each project and customer. You will work cross-functional with colleagues from ID and UX, mechanics, electronics, software and all the others that are needed to deliver a full product. At Sigma Connectivity, our motto is "you never work alone" and we are an experienced and humble team eagerly waiting to welcome you to us.M.Sc. in Electric Engineering or equivalent experience.Good understanding of basic antenna principlesKnowledge of electromagneticsAbility to work with antenna and RF test equipment, such as VNAs, communication testers, anechoic chambers, etc.Acquaintance with antenna simulation tools and ability to use those for successful antenna designGood skills in hands-on lab workWillingness to learn from new experiences and challenges, take on new responsibilities, and adapt.Self-organizing and self-motivated, with the ability to work independently and make use of your time effectively.Strong in written and verbal communication.A team player with strong social skills.International working environmentExtensive hardware and software knowledge and all the equipment to build and test complete products and solutions in-house.In-house tech projectsOpportunity to develop cutting edge tech for market leaders and some of the most demanding customersThe Sigma Connectivity company culture, which is about sharing experiences and working together - you will never work alone.About Sigma ConnectivitySigma Connectivity is a design house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We run projects that innovate, transform businesses and design new products and services within the areas of IoT, consumer products, MedTech, CleanTech and production technology.Together with world-leading organizations, we continually push the boundaries of technology to deliver connected solutions.Varaktighet, arbetstidTillsvidare Heltid2021-06-28Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Sigma Connectivity AB5834768