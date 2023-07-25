Animation Programmer
2023-07-25
Avalanche Studios Group and its division Expansive Worlds are now looking for a highly skilled and motivated Animation Programmer.
The Position
As an Animation Programmer you will develop and maintain both tools and runtime systems required to realize the vision for animation on the project. You should be able to understand the pros and cons with different approaches and be able to come up with new creative solutions to efficiently be able to achieve the desired quality.
The position also includes architecting the interfaces between the animation system and e.g. AI. Use and extend existing systems when possible, build new tools and features when needed. Assist animators in translating game design into technical animation design, help and educate game programmers working with animation related features and aid technical animators in implementing animations into the game. You will join our engineers in developing and maintaining our proprietary Apex Engine.
It is expected that you see your responsibility as delivering a successful end-user experience, together with your team-mates, rather than just handing off technological solutions to content creators. Much of the success of well executed game characters is down to how successfully they are integrated with all of the systems within the game engine, e.g. physics, animation, UI, SFX, VFX, dialog, etc. Previous experience and proven ability to work with multiple systems and stakeholders is a definite advantage. Finally, as with any other programming role, you will have to be able to balance functional requirements with technical requirements in the areas of performance, stability, memory usage, and interoperability.
Required Qualifications
Excellent communications skills
Solid knowledge of game animation systems e.g. layering, masking, state machines, locomotion, facial animations, blending, and parameterization
Experience working with IK, ragdolls and / or other procedural techniques
Fluent in linear algebra
Able to write readable, robust and performant code in C/C++
Good knowledge writing scripts in Python
A keen eye for animation
Desired Qualifications
Experience in networking animated characters
Experience with motion synthesis/generation
Experience with machine learning for animation
Experience working with game physics
Experience of profiling and optimization
Knowledge of Autodesk FBX Pipeline / USD (Universal Scene Description) Pipeline
Knowledge of Maya
