Animation Manager
2023-10-10
Would you like to support a team of artists creating digital experiences for millions and millions of kids all over the world?
As Animation Manager in Toca Boca you'll make sure that your team has everything they need. You'll report to the Art & Animation Craft Manager and together you'll help the full team of artists and animators be the best they can be.
What you'll be doing
You'll be the people manager for 10+ animators and tech artists working across varying functions and projects at Toca Boca. This includes regular check-ins with each team member as well as Producers across the different projects. You'll manage salary discussions and goal setting, ensuring all team members are set up to grow and develop in their roles. You'll partner with Producers around recruiting needs and support the process of bringing new art talent onboard.
Together with the Craft Manager and other Art Managers you'll guide and help the overall craft grow in skills and knowledge, sharing your experience and expertise within art and animation. You'll enable knowledge sharing across projects and art functions, and build trust within and between teams.
You'll be a key representative for the craft in the studio, and help educate those in other fields of expertise.
Is this you?
You have experience working as a people manager within the gaming industry and in the art and animation field. You understand how animators and artists operate - the work that is done and how it's done.
You're comfortable in your role as a leader, and can balance the day-to-day administrative side of the role with supporting the team's long-term professional growth and development. You understand what forms a healthy team culture, and how to foster and maintain this in a team of artists spread across functions and projects.
You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
