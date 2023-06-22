Android Software Developer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We work to make our customers successful.
The Role:
As android developer within the Entertainment and connected services (EACS) Software team you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in an exciting and global environment. We team up with Google and other big players to deliver world class android applications and services to support the Volvo Groups vision to be the most desired and successful transport solution and infrastructure provider in the world.
Major tasks and responsibilities:
Development of high quality, scalable and maintainable software code using agreed design patterns, architecture and create the definition of done.
Development of features and stories in collaboration with the team, agile product owners and design team.
Responsible for all the team deliveries and support the team.
Perform code reviews according to EACS code review guidelines.
Make your team and EACS successful and active knowledge sharing within own team as well as cross functional teams.
Seek knowledge in new techs, frameworks and behavior skills
Our Android teams have an area of responsibility where you will design and build new features and applications ensuring performance, quality and productivity for our customers across our brands. Our teams are responsible for the entire SW life cycle so you will also be part of securing the deliveries in production.
Who are you?
We are looking for passionate Android developers with proven experience in software development.
You will fit well if you are a sociable, trustful and committed person who can explain complex technical aspects verbally and in documentation. You have the ability to drive change, are passionate for innovation and new technologies. Additionally, it is expected that you have a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your team. Lastly, if you have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams - you are our perfect match.
Requirements & Qualifications:
Bachelor or master's in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years of experience in software development.
Good understanding of Java/Kotlin and commonly used Android design patterns.
Knowledge in working in a software development environment using tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory.
Experience using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and integration testing using relevant tools e.g., Espresso, JUnit.
We welcome you to our open culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn. We're a great team with competent and easy-to-talk to colleagues. If you have a passion for developing Android applications and services - this is your place!
The position may be filled before the last application date, so we want your application as soon as possible.
For any further information please contact:
Smita Shree, Recruitment Partner, email- smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7909638