Android Platform Developer
2023-04-21
We are expanding our group of developers and are eager to find enthusiastic and devoted software engineers. With our award-winning Co-Pilot tablet and an exciting next-gen solution in development, Android is becoming core to many standards of our work.
As part of our team, you will participate in the continuous improvement of our ways of working and will quickly feel part of the work environment. You will join a Scrum team of enthusiastic and talented individuals and collaborate with other teams daily, ensuring we continue to deliver great products.
Skills
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience in Android Platform Development using Java/Kotlin and/or C++.
Whilst not essential, the experience of the following will be considered meriting:
Android automotive development (VHAL, EVS, Networking, System UI)
Build Tools(Soong, Git, Jenkins)
Linux and /or embedded development.
Leveraging existing libraries and frameworks to enhance productivity.
You are an open person and creative with a can-do attitude. You are fluent in written and spoken English and can speak Swedish or are eager to learn a new language. In any case, you love being part of a dynamic, multicultural and fun team so that you will fit right in.
