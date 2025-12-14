Android Platform Developer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Senior Android Platform Developer for our platform team.
Job description:
As android platform developer within connectivity you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in an exciting and global environment. You will be part of the team who delivers world class android applications and services. The team you will join has a highest impact as you will develop the next generation of platform, where the android applications will run.You and the team will have an area of responsibility where you will design and build new features and applications ensuring performance, quality and productivity. You and the team are responsible for the entire SW life cycle so you will also be part of securing the deliveries in production.
Personal skills:
• Good analytical skills
• Flexibility and have a "can do" attitude
• Great social skills and can easily collaborate with others.
• Proactive, and supportive teamplayer
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
Experience & Skills required:
• Master of science or bachelor's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in Android software development.
• Good experience of Android HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer)
• Good experience in C++, C, Java/Kotlin
• Experience on CAN and LIN communication protocols
• Knowledge in Autosar standard such as Some/Ip
• Knowledge in working in a software development environment using tools such as Gerrit, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory etc.
• Experience using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and automated integration testing
• Experience with the agile way of working
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Android Platform Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9643314