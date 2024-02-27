Android Developer wanted for company in the transport industry - Södertälje
2024-02-27
Here is an exciting opportunity for you who are an Android developer and are looking for a position in a fun and fast-paced work environment. If you have relevant education and work experience, we advise you to keep reading!
About the position
On behalf of our client, we are looking for an Android Developer. Our client is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions and together with partners and customers, they are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. The position is located at our client's head office in Södertälje, with the possibility of working remotely part-time.
Your daily tasks
You will have the opportunity to develop company apps from scratch using predefined SDKs or build user interfaces that follow company design standards. You will work in an Android Infotainment team together with other creative colleagues and collaborate closely with other groups and sections within Embedded SW and Functions.
An important part of your work will be defining the scope of the upcoming product increment and planning the nearest sprints to achieve the project's goals. You will also participate in daily scrum meetings and brainstorming with colleagues to ensure that everyone is working towards the same goal and that problems and obstacles are addressed as quickly as possible.
This project will allow you to use your experiences, skills, and ideas to make a difference and contribute to the development of apps. You will also get the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues from different countries and cultures and learn from their experiences and perspectives.
Your characteristics
Driven and committed
Enjoys a fast-paced work environment
Strong problem-solving skills and creativity
Self-motivate, and takes responsibility for your work
Accurate and with a focus on problem-solving
You are a team player and find it easy to collaborate with colleagues
You like to exchange knowledge with colleagues
Strives to achieve goals and deliver results
Does this sound like an interesting challenge? If so, we would like to know more about you, submit your application today!
Qualifications:
Sc or M.Sc degree in software engineering, computer science, computer engineering, or similar
1-4 years of experience in Android development, applications or frameworks
Work with tools like Git, JIRA and Android Studio
Ability to communicate freely in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
Meritorious
Knowledge of AOSP with a focus on Automotive applications
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 1 year with the chance of extension. Start asap.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34415 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
