Android Developer for Automotive Projects
2023-12-07
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you a Software Engineer with a passion for Android development? Explore a new opportunity with our dynamic team as we expand to meet the growing demand for Android developers.
As a consultant specializing in Android development, you will be a part of our unit, Yellow Submarine, located in Gothenburg. We currently have 16 colleagues in our team, working within the Data and Software Engineering field on client assignments across diverse industries in the Gothenburg area. As a Software Engineer focusing on Android development, you will contribute to projects within the automotive industry, working on the development of apps or software that integrates with vehicle systems, including infotainment systems, vehicle control systems, or other technical solutions. Which project you would be part of depends on your expertise and interest.
We believe you have:
• A Bachelor's or Master's in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in software development.
• Professional experience with Java, Kotlin or C++ and commonly used Android design patterns.
Bonus skills:
• Familiarity with tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory.
• Experience in quality assuring software through unit testing and integration testing using relevant tools (e.g., Espresso, JUnit).
• Previous involvement in automotive projects.
What's in it for you?
A great opportunity to develop yourself and contribute with your personality and expertise to a growing company. We are devoted to ensuring you reach your career goals through new and interesting assignments. We have a wide range of clients, within automotive, medtech, bioprinting, telecommunications and much more. We offer competitive and flexible employment where you set the framework for what is important for you and your life situation.
If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, you have found the right place!
Does this sound like the opportunity you have been waiting for? We work with ongoing selection so don't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For any inquiries or further information, you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Sanna Andrén, sanna.andren@mpyascitech.com
