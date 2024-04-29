Android Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-04-29
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Android Developer with one of our client.
Qualifications
Advanced Android development skills, with proficiency in Kotlin, Jetpack Compose.
Proven experience in delivering professional Android projects.
Strong understanding of app architecture and commitment to code quality.
Experience with functional testing and ensuring robust performance.
Familiarity with design principles and best practices.
Proficient with version control systems for efficient collaboration.
Knowledge of web technologies such as RESTfull and GraphQL.
In this role, you'll have the freedom to explore new ideas and approaches, while collaborating with a diverse team of experts to bring our vision to life. You'll play a key role in systematizing and refining our test cases, ensuring they meet the unique needs of our innovative application.
Fluency in English is essential, as our team operates in an international environment.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Work Location: Skåne Lan
Application Deadline: 02-05-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8647189