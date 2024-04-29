Junior Collaborative Business Planner
2024-04-29
Responsible for driving and integrating the Portfolio & Marketing, EU Distributors & IKAM Sales review steps in the Collaborative Business Planning process (CBP process). Secure alignment between business functions and ensures our strategies are executed through our business plans. This position requires a combination of tactical thinking, leadership acumen and an excellent understanding of the business.
Role Overview:
Execution of the CBP process
• Proactively identify and prepares options for how to solve unique and complex cross-functional business planning problems for the EU Distributors & I-KAM in scope
• Collate data and presentations for the different reviews (Distributors & I-KAM), put together agenda with recommendations, discuss and draw out the issues, facilitate meetings and required decisions, take the outcome of the reviews and ensure actions are taken, links up with the other "CBP Regional Leads" to ensure co-ordination and resolution of the issues
• Secure strong results in FC accuracy and Bias.
Stakeholder Management, Cross-Functional Collaboration & Leadership
• Act as a key liaison between various Distributors, business functions and stakeholders to foster collaboration and to ensure a synchronized and collaborative planning approach
• Foster a culture of communication and collaboration to enhance cross-functional understanding and cooperation.
Monitoring & optimization of the CBP process
• Implement agreed continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, robustness and agility of the CBP process
Design & implement the CBP process
• Participate in the development and design of the CBP process, tailored to the needs of the entire Distributors and I-KAM scopes, delivering business results through proactive management of gaps to our targets and strategy
• Participate in the implementation of the new CBP process and strategy for Distributors and I-KAM Business and lead the implementation.
• Educate and support all relevant stakeholders to ensure everyone understands and engages to expectations
Who We're Looking For:
• Minimum bachelor's degree in business-related field or Supply Chain management is required.
• 5 years of experience in international cross-functional business-related roles
• 3 years of specific experience in Finance Planning, Supply Chain or Business Planning or Management.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a focus on data-driven decision-making.
• Great project management/process improvement skills
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
Apply Today:
Does this sound like an interesting role that you would like to know more about? Welcome with your application or contact us if you have any questions about the position. fabrice.pinel@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiting manager)erica.lindau@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiter)
What happens after you apply? In this process, we continuously evaluate applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you are not selected to proceed further, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
