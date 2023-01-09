analytisk kemist
2023-01-09
As the analytical chemist at Pronexus you will work in close collaboration with your colleagues in designing and performing the studies, which include quantitative analysis of biological samples by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS/MS). We have LC-MS systems from Waters, Thermo and Bruker and we expect that you are familiar with software and operation of at least one of these instruments. The analytical tasks may vary between various projects and we believe you have enough experience, knowledge and interest to develop new methods or modify the existing protocols. You will have access to the literature database (PubMed). You will be responsible both for the experimental part of the project, as well as, for summarizing the data, preparing the reports and writing the SOPs. We are a small team where every person has his/her own role and job assignments but also a flexibility in planning his/her own working time. The only critical part of is the quality and timely delivery of data to our sponsors.
The candidate profile
We expect you have a MSc, PhD or similar level of training in analytical chemistry with documented experience with LC-MS/MS at the level of a research scientist (post-doc, forskare) or a hospital chemist (sjukhuskemist). Your competence includes the ability to develop and validate the LC-MS methods for quantitative analysis of small molecules including endogenous compounds and drugs in various biological samples. You are familiar with protocols for sample preparation including homogenization, SPE and liquid-liquid extractions. Experience with derivatization techniques is a merit. All project descriptions, reporting, communication with our sponsors is in English, speaking and writing in Swedish is also a merit.
