Since you've landed on this page, you already know Hedvig is a mover and shaker in insurtech, and think you might have what it takes to join us. As the only loved insurance company in Sweden (in the world?). We've been working hard since the very beginning to change an industry that is hard to love - to something at least likable. At Hedvig, we believe the only way to do so is to work with loveable people.
What about the role?
We are now looking for an Analytics & ML Engineer to join our ambitious team at Hedvig. As an Analytics & ML Engineer, you will work closely with our ML Engineers, Data Analysts and Pricing Data Scientists to build the foundation for a data informed organization. You will contribute to and develop our data stack in GCP using tools such as Fivetran, dbt, Vertex AI and Looker. More information about our data stack and what we do can be found in this Heroes of Data blog post. In the role you would
Design, build and test data models that reflect our business processes and objectives
Contribute to building and enhancing our data infrastructure that will not only serve our 100,000+ customers but also everyone who works at Hedvig
Be part of testing ideas and hypotheses using our tools and machine learning
Support and collaborate with other developers to form and optimize processes for collecting, testing, and governing data across the data stack
Automate manual tasks to bring efficiency to the team
Evangelize the power of data by promoting your work to the team and stakeholders.
Be a guiding star, always on the lookout for new trends within data
What about you?
You have 0-3 years of experience from working in a data intensive role
You have a university degree in engineering or have acquired similar knowledge elsewhere
You're comfortable with Python and have experience solving problems using machine learning
You have an understanding of how to maintain an end-to-end modern data stack with tools like BigQuery. DBT, Looker, etc.
You have an understanding of transforming data using SQL
You consider yourself a coder and understand that treating data as code is a no-brainer and requires testing, source control, and an agile way of working
As a data evangelist you enjoy collaborating and sharing your knowledge in the team
You are curious, well structured and a self starter
You are fluent in English
Those are not hard requirements! If you have a different profile but you see that you have relevant skills and you think you can do a remarkable job, apply and share with us your motivation on why we should meet you.
Please attach your grades with the application.
What about us?
As part of the Hedvig team, you quickly notice that "general truths" are not accepted without being questioned. We're an enthusiastic group of people who love to challenge each other to find the best way forward. We don't care who says something; we care about what's being said. We put a lot of effort into building a trusting culture where freedom, collective thinking, and individual ownership have center stage. We're not perfect-far from it - but we talk about and learn from our mistakes and imperfections to improve continuously. And we have a lot of fun along the way! As individuals, as a team, and as a company.
Come join the Hedvig team, including all of our very loved office pups, in newly renovated offices in central Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20
E-post: anna.forsstrom@hedvig.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hedvig Försäkring AB
(org.nr 559245-5223) Jobbnummer
8966949