Want to be the key player building and shaping the data foundation behind one of the Nordics' most well-known e-commerce marketplaces? At CDON Group, data is a critical asset used across the entire organization - from product and marketing to finance and merchant success. We're now rebuilding and modernizing our data platform, and we're looking for an Analytics Engineer who wants to play a central role in making trusted, scalable data available to the business every single day.
About us
Join us at CDON Group, a Swedish listed company with a long history and extensive experience in the e-commerce market. Our mission is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.
We are dedicated to providing great online shopping experiences and are on the lookout for an Analytics Engineer to join us on this journey for our two Nordic marketplaces: CDON and Fyndiq.
About the role
As an Analytics Engineer at CDON, you will have a key role in developing and refining our modern data platform. You will work hands-on with data modeling in dbt, building robust pipelines, and evolving our core data models to ensure the organization has reliable, well-structured, and scalable data to work with.
You will collaborate closely with teams across the organization - including product, marketing, finance, and merchant success - to understand business needs and translate them into clear, well-defined data models and metrics. As part of a small, skilled data team, you will work closely with both technology and business, helping shape how we work with data going forward.
Responsibilities includes
Model and transform data using dbt and continuously develop our core data models
Build, maintain, and improve pipelines from multiple source systems into our data warehouse
Define, document, and ensure the quality of metrics used broadly across the organization
Troubleshoot and optimize existing data flows, handling incidents and data quality issues
Work closely with stakeholders to understand business requirements and turn them into sustainable data solutions
Our current tech stack is centered around dbt and Google BigQuery, complemented by modern BI and data ingestion tools - allowing you to focus primarily on data modeling, quality, and problem-solving rather than manual report building.
Qualifications and requirements We're looking for someone analytical, curious, and comfortable working in an environment where not everything is fully defined. You take initiative, enjoy solving problems in a bit of "controlled chaos," and understand how strong data modeling creates real business value. You're social, enjoy working close to the business, and thrive in collaboration with other teams.
We'd especially like to see:
2+ years of experience as an Analytics Engineer, Data Analyst, or similar role, preferably in a startup or scale-up environment
Strong proficiency in SQL and data modeling, ideally with experience in dimensional modeling
Hands-on experience with dbt and working in a modern cloud-based data platform (e.g. BigQuery / Google Cloud or similar)
Experience with one or more BI / visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Power BI, Qlik Sense)
Post-secondary education in engineering, economics, computer science, or similar - or equivalent experience gained through work
Professional fluency in Swedish, both written and spoken
Experience with Google Cloud (e.g. BigQuery), Python, and working in small, fast-moving organizations is considered a strong merit.
What we offer
An opportunity to be part of a unique growth journey, actively contributing to the success of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment, with passionate colleagues who believe in CDON Group's mission
Competitive compensation package, including benefits such as pension and insurance through Max Matthiessen and MyBenefit portal.
Career growth opportunities within a rapidly evolving company.
Application Process:
Please attach your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest and suitability for the job. We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis.
