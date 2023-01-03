Analytical Scientist to AZ Gothenburg

Looking for a new challenge? We are now searching for a talented scientist in Analytical Chemistry to Astra Zeneca in Gothenburg!

As a scientist in Analytical Chemistry you will join the department of Oral Product Development and provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products. You will work together with a great team determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations.This is a consulting assignment that end 31st December, 2023.

Purpose, Offer and Benefits

Astra Zeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.

Your Responsibilities

The work includes analytical testing, documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based. It may include in-vitro analyses predicting drug product in vivo performance.

The Bigger Picture

Astra Zeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services.

Our Expectations

Minimum requirements:

* BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
* Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
* Scientific knowledge within analytical science
* Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.

If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.

As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued. If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or worked in Astra Zeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will also be an advantage

This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers.

