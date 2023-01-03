Analytical Scientist to AZ Gothenburg
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Looking for a new challenge? We are now searching for a talented scientist in Analytical Chemistry to Astra Zeneca in Gothenburg!
As a scientist in Analytical Chemistry you will join the department of Oral Product Development and provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products. You will work together with a great team determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations.This is a consulting assignment that end 31st December, 2023.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Astra Zeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
Your Responsibilities
The work includes analytical testing, documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based. It may include in-vitro analyses predicting drug product in vivo performance.
The Bigger Picture
Astra Zeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services.
Our Expectations
Minimum requirements:
* BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
* Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
* Scientific knowledge within analytical science
* Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.
If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued. If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or worked in Astra Zeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will also be an advantage
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Affärsansvarig Rekryterare
Kathrine Jahnberg 0707-214214 Jobbnummer
7311641