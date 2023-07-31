Analytical Scientist, AstraZeneca Gothenburg
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development,
manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare
services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and
collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel
valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to
drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our
suppliers through development to commercial products.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for a consultant to join our team in the role as Analytical Scientist
(Career Level C) within the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca Gothenburg.
The assignment is to 31 Dec 2023.
Responsibilities
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of
analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us
determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes
analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The
role is primarily laboratory based.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements.
Qualifications
Minimum requirements:
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science, but also other
disciplines with relevant skills. Good knowledge in written and spoken English is necessary as
well as Scientific knowledge within analytical science, laboratory experience including working
with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small
molecules. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be
an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working
skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication
skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued. If you have experience from
working in a GMP environment or worked in AstraZeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will be
an advantage.
About the company
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
