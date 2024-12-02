Analytical Scientist
2024-12-02
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
This is a consultant assignment with a start in January with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Deadline 2024-11-12 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Qualifications
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry, or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary.
Scientific knowledge within analytical science,
Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.
Desirable:
Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage
Well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate.
Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently.
Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or worked in AstraZeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
