Analytical Chemist / Scientist - Consultant Assignment
2025-07-14
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start Date: September 2025
Contract Type: Consultant assignment via Poolia
Are you passionate about analytical chemistry and eager to apply your skills in a modern research environment? Do you thrive in a hands-on, collaborative setting? This is your opportunity to join an advanced R&D laboratory as a consultant through Poolia, starting in September 2025.
We are currently seeking an Analytical Chemist / Scientist to support a leading pharmaceutical research team specializing in separation science. In this lab-based role, you will use cutting-edge chromatographic technologies to purify and characterize compounds that contribute directly to drug discovery and development
About the position
You will work as part of a cross-functional team contributing to early pharmaceutical development by:
• Performing laboratory-based work with modern chromatography systems
• Operating and maintaining a variety of chromatographic equipment
• Collaborating with scientists from other disciplines in a highly integrated environment
• Delivering high-quality analytical results to support ongoing R&D projects
Your profile
• Solid scientific knowledge in analytical chemistry
• Hands-on experience with chromatographic methods and equipment
• Strong problem-solving skills and technical curiosity
• Excellent communication skills in English (both spoken and written)
• A collaborative mindset and the ability to prioritize and take initiative
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience with preparative chromatography
• Familiarity with detection techniques such as UV, MS, or ELSD
________________________________________
About the organisation
This consultant role is ideal for those who want to gain broad experience in a short amount of time. We offer you the chance to work at popular workplaces with well-known brands, where you can develop your skills and strengthen your CV.
You'll thrive as a consultant if you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and opportunities to expand your professional network. Throughout your assignment, your dedicated consultant manager will be by your side to support you and act as a sounding board to help you succeed in your role.
At Poolia, your well-being and job satisfaction are important to us. That's why we offer wellness benefits, discounts at various gyms and fitness centers, and regularly organize social activities.
