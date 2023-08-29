Analytical Chemist, R&D
Cambrex Karlskoga is a member of Cambrex Corporation, an innovative life sciences company providing products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics. With American owners and customers all over the world, Cambrex Karlskoga operates in an internationally oriented environment. We work with advanced organic chemistry focusing on developing processes and deliver products to innovative pharmaceutical companies. Cambrex Karlskoga, founded in 1896 by Alfred Nobel, is a full-scale organization consisting of research & development, production and supporting departments. We are 490 employees in total.
To our Research and Development department at our manufacturing site in Karlskoga (Sweden), we are looking for Analytical Chemists to support the development and manufacturing of API:s and intermediates in development phase of API manufacturing.
As an Analytical Chemist you get to perform a large variety of analytical tasks for the development, validation and transfer of analytical methods, by means of various techniques including HPLC, GC, MS and NMR.
Key Responsibilities Include:
• Develop, validate, transfer and troubleshoot analytical methods for various stages in the production processes. This may include methods for API:s raw materials, intermediates as well as in-process testing methods. Interpret analytical data, recommend methods for process or product characterization
• Serve as analytical representative to cross-functional project teams; actively participate in team efforts and contribute to technical evaluations and solutions
As an Analytical Chemist within R&D you will have a challenging and varied role. You will be a part of a positive and engaged team and have a cross-functional collaboration within the organization.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in Chemistry or related field, alternatively M. Sc. with 3-4 years of experience is preferred. A solid knowledge in chromatography as well as spectroscopic techniques combined with experience in validation of analytical methods is desirable.
The ideal candidate would have the ability to both work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team with direct customer contacts, be self-motivated and have a positive attitude. Further on, ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies is desirable.
Contact
Further information can be obtained from Mikael Nilsson, Head of R & D, Analytical Development, tel. +46 586-783 116.
Union representatives:
Fanny Salonen, Akademikerföreningen, tel. +46 727247611
Emelie Enger, Unionen, tel. +46 730784892
Application
The selection takes place continuously during the recruitment process. 12th of September is the last day to apply.
