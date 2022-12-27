Analytica Chemist With Nmr Expertise To Rise
2022-12-27
Salem
About the position
Are you an Analytical Chemist with NMR expertise, who thrives when collaborating with colleagues, customers, and partners? Do you enjoy varied working days in an innovative environment? Then this might be the right place for you.
RISE is now looking for an Analytical Chemist with NMR expertise to join the team. The position is located in Södertälje. Welcome with your application today!
PLEASE APPLY VIA THE FOLLOWING PROCEDURE:
To apply for this position, please apply via RISE website at: https://www.ri.se/sv/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/analytical-chemist-with-nmr-expertise
Important that you do not send your application from this link, since all applicants will go through the recruitment system at RISE. Thank you.
Responsibilities
In this role you will be a part of RISE Chemical Process and Pharmaceutical Development and mainly work with customer projects, but also grant-funded research projects. Your NMR work will be in solution state NMR with a focus on assay measurements, structure elucidations and various types of experiments/investigations to support the different projects.
In addition to NMR spectroscopy, skills in at least one other technique such as liquid or gas chromatography is also needed.
The projects often require new solutions that come from the collaboration between the unit's analytical chemists, other disciplines within the organization, and the customers.
You will be part of a team of problem solvers who use a wide range of analytical techniques such as chromatography, spectroscopy, spectrometry, wet chemistry, and solid phase techniques. You will be involved in several different projects, e.g. developing methods in green process chemistry, validate methods according to GMP for pharmaceutical substances and products, perform stability studies, structure elucidations and much more.
You will be responsible for;
Analyses in development- and manufacturing projects
Performing various analyses
Write quality control documents
Instrument care and control
Customer contacts
Your profile
You have a background in analytical chemistry, organic chemistry or equivalent background. Furthermore, you have a PhD or several years of working experience with NMR and another relevant technique. To be successful in this position you need expertise within NMR spectroscopy, both hardware and software.
Competences
You have experience in structural chemistry
You have knowledge in some other analytical techniques, such as LC-UV/CAD/MS/MS-MS and GC-FID/MS used for method development, validation, impurity profiling, trace element analysis, structure investigations or preparative purification
You like to work hands-on in the laboratory, you are thorough with focus on details
You are responsible and risk-aware
You are a flexible and communicative team player
You have excellent English skills, both written and spoken
Practical experience from quality-controlled processes, e.g. GMP from the pharmaceutical industry or similar quality systems is a merit
About the organisation
The organization in Södertälje has around 90 colleagues from the disciplines of crystallization, formulation, chemical synthesis and process chemistry. Together they contribute to broadening RISE's offer and creating added value, both in results, job satisfaction and knowledge exchange.
