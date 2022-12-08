Analyst - Supply chain risk and business support
Are you a dedicated person with a personal drive to be an integrated business partner and develop our supply chain work when it comes to risk - impact - data - analytics and develop our tools and process together with professionals?
Are you also good at ensuring effective collaboration with stakeholders both internal and external, act with care and with passion to perform, follow up and follow through with clear communication, - living by our Star Behaviors? Then it 's time to submit your application.
The job is an independent postion at a strategic level with main responsibilities; Supply chain risk processes, tools and follow up, market analyses and continuous dialogue and cooperation with key stakeholders.
Your role
Purchasing is one of NCC top priorities and a critical function to secure competitiveness and work with the complexity in the overall business. You will be part of a Nordic team and work closely together with your colleagues in purchasing but also other key stakeholders both within NCC and externally, on identifying business impact, risk, and mitigations plans.
We have just started up "Purchasing Transformation plan" with a lot of different initiative aiming to take NCC Purchasing to the next level where one important area is Supply chain risk management.
• You will be responsible project leader for the transformation initiative, Supply chain risk management.
• You will be updated about the market situation looking into our most important areas.
• You make analyzes to understand the drivers in the value chain and therefore be able to perform more professional purchasing.
• You are curious and continuously working to ensure close contact and dialogue with our category managers and other important stakeholders.
• You will also be responsible for regularly analyses and communication around the market situation and development on price/indices to support our Category Managers and our Business Areas.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who is has a bachelor's or master's degree in finance or engineering. You have at a minimum 3-5 years of experience working as an Analyst. It would be a merit if you previously have worked with Supply Chain Risk and market analyses.
You do enjoy collaborating with others but you also have the ability to work independently with great commitment. The work requires good interpersonal skills, and you can easily create good business relationships both internally and externally. Furthermore, you are goal-oriented, analytical, structured and proactive. You have extensive experience in using and understanding IT- tools and programs related to analyses and presentations, and you do know how to create an open and honest dialogue with your colleagues. You prefer to communicate and work with complexity in a crisp and clear way. You also have a positive mind and can identify with our values of honesty, trust, and respect. You are fluent in English and one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written.
We Offer
NCC offers an opportunity to be a part of a dynamic organization with great opportunities for personal development. You will work in a company, which strives to be the forerunner in its industry supporting in managing the complexity in the construction process, and you will be a member of a team with engaged and positive colleagues.
Our work is guided by our values and Star Behaviors.
Additional information
The location is flexible and can be at any of NCC's main offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, or Helsinki. The position may require travelling 1-2 days a month within the Nordic countries, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and information
For further information on this position please contact Urban Modh, Manager in Category Management, +46 70 602 0638 or Karin Österman de Wall, Recruitment Consultant, +46 79 078 7210.
Register your application and CV below. Selection is ongoing; therefore, please admit your application as soon as possible, but no later than January 8th 2023.
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together. Every day, our more than 13,000 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences, and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
As one of the Nordic region's leading construction and property development companies, we develop commercial properties, build schools, hospitals, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that shapes our way of life, work and travel in society. Through our industrial operations, we offer products and services with a focus on stone materials and asphalt production, paving assignments.
