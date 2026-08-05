Analysis Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-08-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
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, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
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🚀 Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your crew
You will become part of the Dispenser organization. Today, we are a team of approximately 60 people with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, such as Design Engineer, System Engineer, Analysis Engineer, and Verification and Test Engineer. Together, we form a strong team with a great passion for technology – we are responsible for the development, design, structural analysis, and testing of our products. Alongside us, you will help transform and refine our ways of working within an innovative industry full of endless improvement opportunities. We are currently in an exciting transformation where we are growing a Tech Hub in Portugal and you will become part of a dedicated team with the ambition to revolutionize space!
Your mission
• Perform structural analyses by independently conducting static strength and dynamic simulations with minimal supervision, applying relevant industry standards and engineering best practices.
• Execute engineering calculations using hand methods to size components and validate or cross-check numerical analysis results.
• Conduct advanced CAE simulations by performing finite element analysis (FEA) on complex systems and multi-physics problems, defining effective modeling strategies, and balancing accuracy with computational efficiency.
• Develop and enhance analysis tools by designing automation frameworks and leading the creation of custom solutions for model setup, simulation execution, and result interpretation.
• Collaborate across disciplines by integrating inputs from various engineering domains into structural analyses and working closely with subject matter experts to ensure consistency and accuracy.
• Support testing activities by contributing to test planning, predicting structural behavior, assisting with sensor placement and load case definition, and correlating simulation results with physical test data.
• Provide production and quality support by participating in Non-Conformance Review Boards (NRBs), proposing technical solutions, supporting root cause analysis, and contributing to First Article Inspections (FAI) and operator training when required.
• Prepare technical documentation and reports by independently producing high-quality deliverables, maintaining traceability between requirements and outputs, and clearly communicating project status to stakeholders.
• Drive problem-solving and decision-making by applying structured methodologies, evaluating evidence, identifying biases, and making sound technical decisions while considering cost, schedule, and business constraints.
• Contribute to innovation and R&D by gathering and interpreting data, participating in brainstorming sessions, applying research methodologies, and leveraging lessons learned to improve engineering solutions.
• Support business development activities by contributing technical inputs to bids, proposals, Engineering Change Proposals (ECPs), and Contract Change Notices (CCNs).
• Mentor and support team development by assisting in training material creation, coaching junior engineers and interns, and supporting onboarding activities.
• Manage tasks and project progress by tracking budgets and milestones, identifying risks and blockers, and ensuring efficient allocation of resources.
• Support product development and lifecycle activities by maintaining knowledge of the product portfolio, interacting with hardware, and contributing to continuous product improvement initiatives.
Your story
Must's:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Aerospace, Mechanical or other engineering, or equivalent experience.
• 3+ years of analysis experience in aerospace or equivalent industry.
• Proficiency in FEA tools and standard analysis workflows (MSC Nastran, Hyperworks, NX, Abaqus).
• Experience in linear static and dynamic analysis.
• Experience in writing technical documentation.
• Basic scripting (Python/VBA) for analysis automation.
Nice to have's:
• Knowledge of detailed stress analysis using aerospace methodologies.
• Knowledge of mechanical layout of aerospace structures and materials.
• Familiarity with nonlinear analysis.
Why Beyond Gravity
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month
🌌Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 30/06/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
10022712