Analysis Engineer
2024-04-20
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Work description
Due to a record high backlog and ongoing investments both in factory and an additional cable lay vessel, we need to expand our team which performs analysis in support of our offshore cable installation and service projects. As an Analysis Engineer you will primarily be supporting our off-shore installation operations, including for instance cable laying, pull-in operations, jointing and cable fatigue.
The purpose of the analysis is to verify that the planned procedures can be performed in a safe manner and to provide guidance on for example weather limitations or expected loads onto the cable and installation equipment. Analysis are also performed as part of the development of the installation procedures in close cooperation with our installation team. Findings from the analysis are communicated both internally and externally through reports and project meetings.
In your role you will be reinforcing some of the most advanced submarine cable installation projects in the world with varying technical challenges that are to be solved. Most of our installation projects are accomplished with our own vessels but our team also conducts analysis connected to other vessels.
Who are you?
In order to excel in the role as Analysis Engineer in our team you have a master degree in Engineering with specialization in mechanics, physics or similar. Specialization in numerical analysis and/or naval architecture or offshore engineering is meritorious.
If you have work experience from offshore engineering and especially dynamic analysis of flexible products, it's definitely to your advantage. In addition to this, it is beneficial if you are an ace in OrcaFlex, Matlab or Python.
To thrive and succeed in this role you are a creative, positive and thorough person with a systematic and problem-solving mindset. We encourage a close and rewarding teamwork delivering best possible findings to our projects.
In your methodological, persistent and detail-oriented way of approaching your working tasks you also ensure on-time delivery.
Communication skills in both written and spoken English is required. Ersättning
