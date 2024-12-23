Algorithm SW Developer
2024-12-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The Algorithm Control & Config unit takes part of the development of new radio hardware, a crucial building block in Ericsson's base stations (introducing 6G and ranging from 2G to 5G). The units focus area is software (SW) development for algorithm control and functions in Micro Controller Units (MCUs), internally called Device Processors (DP). The team is a highly skilled team with excellent knowledge of both Ericsson radio products and the overall Radio Unit products.
The unit is responsible for SW development on bare-metal MCU systems within Radio ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), where most of the functionalities are time-critical and challenging in terms of memory footprint and latency. The unit is involved in several areas, such as: Power Amplifier (PA) linearization, Passive Intermodulation (PIM) Cancellation, early phase studies, pre-development, product development, and advanced troubleshooting.
We are now looking for a new colleague to strengthen the team in the DP SW area!
You will do:
• Develop and maintain DP SW (written in C) in our radio products,
• Programming and verification of the DP system including hands-on work in the lab and troubleshooting,
• Systemization of the different digital radio functions,
• Share your knowledge and experience with colleagues.
You will bring:
• A Master's Degree or similar competence in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or Computer Science,
• Programming skills in C,
• Experience in SW design and architecture,
• Experience in SW testing,
• Experience in programming of MCUs,
• Understanding of multithreading and concurrency fundamentals,
• Combined knowledge in both HW and Firmware/SW domain,
• Proficiency in English and preferably at least basic speaking proficiency in Swedish.
Skills considered as merit:
• Document and report writing,
• Experience from the areas: signal processing, telecommunication, and radio technology,
• Knowledge in radio system requirements for the standards LTE, NR (possibly GSM, WCDMA), etc.,
• Radio HW design,
• Programming skills in C++,
• Good knowledge in using MATLAB,
• Good knowledge in using Python,
• Experience in crafting radio signal processing blocks, e.g. digital filters, crest-factor reduction or linearization,
• Familiarity with Linux,
• Familiarity with Git,
Scrum and Kanban methodology.
