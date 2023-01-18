Algorithm Specialist

Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-18


Responsibilities

• Research and innovation in the area of Physical layer and Radio Resource Management
• Contribute to strategic planning in the area of radio network performance and algorithm development
• Drive and contribute to universtiy cooperations in the algorithm area
• Some travelling is expected, both within Europe and to China

Minimum qualifications

• 8 years experience or more in the wireless communication industry
• Good knowledge of key technologies such as ofdm, massive mimo and interference coordination
• Experience in system level simulations
• Innovative spirit

Preferred qualifications

• A PhD in Electrical Engineering or equivalent experience from telecom industry
• Knowledge of 3GPP standardization
• Well connected with academic research in the area of radio performance and algorithms
• Knowledge of optimization theory, control theory and/or machine learning

Contact person

Gunnar Peters

gunnar.peters@huawei.com

46739200539

Stavroula Vassaki

stavroula.vassaki@huawei.com

46793364994

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com

Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D

Kontakt
Stavroula Vassaki
stavroula.vassaki@huawei.com

Jobbnummer
7355663

