Algorithm Specialist
2023-01-18
Responsibilities
• Research and innovation in the area of Physical layer and Radio Resource Management
• Contribute to strategic planning in the area of radio network performance and algorithm development
• Drive and contribute to universtiy cooperations in the algorithm area
• Some travelling is expected, both within Europe and to China
Minimum qualifications
• 8 years experience or more in the wireless communication industry
• Good knowledge of key technologies such as ofdm, massive mimo and interference coordination
• Experience in system level simulations
• Innovative spirit
Preferred qualifications
• A PhD in Electrical Engineering or equivalent experience from telecom industry
• Knowledge of 3GPP standardization
• Well connected with academic research in the area of radio performance and algorithms
• Knowledge of optimization theory, control theory and/or machine learning
Contact person
Gunnar Petersgunnar.peters@huawei.com
46739200539
Stavroula Vassakistavroula.vassaki@huawei.com
