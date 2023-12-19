Algorithm Developer
Nira Dynamics AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-12-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nira Dynamics AB i Linköping
Your team and daily work
You will join a skilled team responsible for the development of NIRA's embedded products. The team develops, evaluates and tests the algorithms that run in-vehicle. We use signal processing to develop algorithms which are implemented in C/C++. We test and evaluate all software in Matlab. The role will focus on algorithm development for our embedded products.
We offer you a workplace with dedicated and easy-going people, and a great flexibility as long as it works for the team and work gets done.
You will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Develop, evaluate and test new algorithms to be used in-vehicle.
Design and innovation of new products.
Support customer integrations.
Develop tools for evaluating new and already existing algorithms.
Who are you?
We're looking for a driven colleague who is motivated by executing and getting things done. A keen interest in signal processing, programming and algorithm development is essential. To succeed in this role, you like to take initiative and are a true team player. We also believe that you are curious and want to try and develop new solutions.
Other required qualifications:
MSc in engineering physics, mechanical engineering, computer science or other equivalent practical/academic experience
Matlab
C/C++
Signal processing
Preferred qualifications within some of the following fields:
Basic skills in Python
Experience of working in an agile manner
Linux
Knowledge and experience of using CI/CD
Recruitment process
The recruitment process will be continuous, which means we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest, please do not wait to send us your application!
Due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, you can expect our contact week 3 at latest.
About NIRA
We at NIRA believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo, and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, a global presence and software running in over 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nira Dynamics AB
(org.nr 556600-3413)
Wallenbergs gata 4 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Nira Dynamics AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nira Dynamics AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8339891