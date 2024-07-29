Airport Ground Staff - Flight Operations
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm
2024-07-29
All Nippon Airways (ANA) Stockholm Office opens a job position as follows. ANA plans to open a new route from Stockholm to Tokyo (Haneda) in the winter schedule of the fiscal year 2024.
ANA is Japan's largest airline, holding the SKYTRAX 5-Star designation for 11 consecutive years and a Star Alliance member since October 1999. The airline serves an extensive international network in Europe, the US, and Asia with 36 city destinations, as well as domestic network with more than 130 routes, primarily operating from its main hubs of Haneda and Narita in Tokyo. The ANA Group also controls subsidiary passenger carriers Peach, Air Japan, and ANA Wings. The Group currently operate 278 aircraft. The airlineinspires its employees, customers, and society to explore endless possibilities through diverseconnections that begin in the sky.
Job profile
• Monitor the progress of flights (in flight and on ground) and respond to crew requests in order to ensure the flight operations.
• Check meteorological and aeronautical information such as runway condition, wind direction, fuel, flight route, maintenance status and provide to flight crew as needed.
• Provide ground handling party(ies) with weight and fuel data.
• Communicate with internal and external sections to ensure safety and punctuality.
• Routinely acts with corrective action and takes responsibility for difficult tasks until completion.
Qualifications / Competences
• Airport and airline experience is preferred, but not a requirement.
• Fluent English and Swedish- Japanese is an asset.
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the needs of the team.
• Ability to work in Sweden legally from October.
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Fit and able to work on shift rotation 365 days a year, including public holidays & weekends.
Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
