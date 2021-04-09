AI Technical Consultant - Quinyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Quinyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-09Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improve the work lives of millions around the world.We develop workforce management solutions - a software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and flexible for half a million users across the world.Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of the Quinyx family, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where you are allowed to be yourself and thrive.Our workforce optimization algorithms build the best schedules ever made, focusing on improving employee happiness, labour law compliance and customer experience. We are growing fast and looking for more colleagues who want to take over the world with autonomous decision-making.About the roleAs an AI Technical Consultant, you will be the main communication point for clients when it comes down to the technical aspects of the project. You are the keeper of technical feasibility when it comes to maximizing the value of our product and solutions for them. Moreover, you are the designer and creator of the actual solution as well! You will be spending your days switching between your client-facing tasks and writing code to create & implement our solutions. Heuristics, optimisation, machine learning, time series analysis - whatever the problem necessitates, you have the perfect solution.What you'll be doingTranslate client information (qualitative and quantitative data) into a (re)configuration of our AI solutions to achieve optimal business value.Translate client requirements into (new) solution designs.Build & improve algorithms - leverage all that's new in the fields of OR, ML, Data Science, AI, etc. to exceed the clients' expectations.Build integrations - ensure all relevant input data is extracted from the appropriate (clients') sources & the solution is pushed into the right systems.Explain the solutions to clients & prospects and convey their added value.Assist the Account Executives with pre-sales where you will join sales meetings and tailor standard demos to showcase the value of our product and solutions.To our customers, you will be the technical reference and you will implement our products and solutions to meet client requirements together with the Solution Consultant and development team.Lead and deliver data exercises and proofs of value to a wide variety of international customers.Be the communication partner of the technical staff of customers and clients.What you'll bring to the teamYou are a fantastic communicator and you are keen on solving complex technical puzzles while keeping the client in mind at all times. You also have a knack for getting stakeholders and clients on the same page in pre-sales and implementing our solutions/product. Other than that, there are also some other requirements:0 - 5 years of experience.Master degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Econometrics, Operations Research or similar to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field.Experience with Python and practical software development.Not afraid to take responsibility.Able to switch between coding and client management.Ability to excel in teamwork as well as independently.A "let's get the job done" mentality.Affinity with the technical market and not afraid to dive into new technical subjects to make them 'your own.The WOW-factorYou speak other European languages than English.There is a small tech-geek that lives inside of you.Experience with JavaScript.A vision on the position of AI within workforce management.What is in it for you?We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours, the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, gym membership contribution and virtual yoga classes.Life at QuinyxWe are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company. We value passion, creativity, quality and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas and have full ownership of your area.Have fun with our global team (of 30 nationalities) whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, workshop, going for a run with a colleague or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a family atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to share knowledge and support one another!Want to join the family?At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and we strive to have an inclusive and diverse value-driven culture. Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

2021-04-09

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-26
Quinyx AB