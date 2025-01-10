AI Software Engineer
2025-01-10
Are you a Software Engineer with an interest in AI?
This is a unique opportunity to work in a forward-thinking team within the automotive industry, where technology, innovation, and design come together to shape the future. By combining cutting-edge AI solutions with visualization tools, this role allows you to directly contribute to the development of products that impact millions of people worldwide.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be part of a technical visualization team that plays a key role in supporting designers and visualization artists. The team operates within a dynamic environment where AI-driven tools are leveraged to enhance creativity and streamline workflows. Your contributions will help transform ideas into tangible solutions that align with the vision of creating innovative and sustainable vehicles.
This position is within a global at the intersection of technology, design, and mobility. The team values diversity and brings together talent from over 25 nationalities, creating a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere. Together, you will work toward ambitious goals, driving the development of future-oriented solutions that redefine the automotive experience.
You are offered
• Opportunities to work with cutting-edge AI technologies.
• A diverse and inclusive workplace.
• Professional growth and impact.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a AI Software Engineer, you will:
• Develop tools and algorithms for AI-based image generation and visualization.
• Fine-tune AI models and implement custom workflows tailored for designers and artists.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to create technical solutions that meet specific needs.
• Conduct research, experimentation, and data curation to address challenges in visualization and AI.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Someone with a strong technical foundation and a curiosity for advancing AI applications. We believe your background includes:
• Strong proficiency in Python, with experience using tools like OpenCV, PyTorch, or TensorFlow.
• Solid understanding of machine learning, deep learning, and image processing, including training neural network models.
• Experience with Linux environments (including WSL) and knowledge of generative AI models such as Stable Diffusion or transformers.
• Proficient in English, both written and spoken.
Additional Qualifications:
• Experience developing custom features in AI tools like ComfyUI.
• Knowledge of Nvidia GPUs, distributed training, and quantization.
• Passion for staying updated on the latest AI and machine learning research.
• Experience with 3D software such as Blender, Maya, or 3DS Max.
• Proficient in Swedish.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stable
• Responsible
• Assertive
