AI Engineer
2023-06-16
At Silo AI engineers and researchers collaborate closely to tackle challenging real-world problems. We're seeking AI engineers with the ability to build robust and scalable production systems, quickly obtain a deep technical understanding of new domains, and solve the most important problems in large teams. We value experience with high-performance machine learning or scientific computing systems, as well as distributed systems and large-scale systems and data management.
What will you be doing
As an AI Engineer, you'll work in a group of AI-driven product engineers, developing both Silo AI's internal products and client solutions. You will collaborate with ML experts, and learn about solving real-life cases using the latest ML techniques. You may choose to work from our offices in Helsinki , Stockholm or any other office, whichever suits you best.
The responsibilities and tasks cover in particular:
Building, setting up and managing the AI infrastructure (library, workspace and deployment).
Deploying AI models into production.
Creating APIs and helping customers benefiting from AI models in operations.
Creating UIs for customers.
Helping AI Scientists understand the potential and limitations of the infrastructure when planning new projects.
Read more about the projects that we have worked on for Finnair in flight delay prediction, Ramboll in water quality predictions, and for Awake.AI in developing smart ports and smart vessels.
Our culture
What we believe in at Silo
Build Bonds - Trust is our bond. We connect with customers and always seek to understand how we can best help them, and make sure that we keep what we promise. We encourage a culture where successes are celebrated, learnings shared and support provided for our team members to succeed.
Keep Learning - Grow to excel. We aim for excellence by learning from the market, sharing our competence, and attracting talent with a growth mindset. We believe that expertise is not an achievement - it's a lifestyle of curiosity, learning, sharing and working with people who share the same hunger.
Ask Why - Know your why. We have the courage and agility to keep challenging what we're doing to assure value creation for customers. We encourage open dialogue and debate and strive for diversity in opinions to improve decision making.
Be Good - Positive impact. We always strive to be transparent and open in our communications, take ownership and aim for positive impact and results in all we do. We take pride in creating an equal and supportive workplace for talented and ambitious professionals from all nationalities, genders, orientations and backgrounds. Så ansöker du
