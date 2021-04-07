AI Designer - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
AI Designer
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-07
Sharkmob is looking for a game designer focused on AI to join us at our studio in Malmö, Sweden. In this role you will work to design, implement and iterate on AI features in our 3rd person shooter game. This includes working together with artists, coders and designers on behaviors, feedback, difficulty for enemy, ally and NPC characters.
At Sharkmob we value teamwork, trust, motivation and setting colleagues up for success. We believe that is key to making great games and creating a healthy work environment. Since we strive to empower our developers, there will be plenty of opportunities to make your mark and effect the way we work.
Responsibilities
Driving the development of the games AI related features such as behavior, feedback, dialogue systems, difficulty and animation.
Making sure the AI is fun, fair, believable and rewarding.
Ensuring that the AI systems works well together with other game loops.
Work together with the team to iterate on features, take initiative for improvements and feedback on all aspects of the game.
Requirements
Experience with AI game design in games.
At least 3 years of experience in a similar role.
Shipped at least 1 game for PC or console in a similar role.
Good written, spoken and visual communication skills.
Experience with working on game features from idea to design, implementation and balancing.
A good grasp of what makes games fun and enjoyable.
Good collaboration skills.
That little extra
Experience with Unreal Engine.
Developed games from conception to launch and supported them during their live period.
Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks to offer. Find them here! (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
