Agile Delivery Lead
2025-10-31
We are now looking for an Agile Delivery Lead to join our team. Organisationally you will be based in the Planning function in Range Operations where we have the assignment to create optimal preconditions for the business and people to design, develop and manage the IKEA product range.
Job Description
As an Agile Delivery Lead your main responsibility will be to
Be responsible for working with multiple digital product teams, improving their efficiency and creating prerequisites for high performance
Be a contributing part of the digital product teams meaning to drive and facilitate the execution of the sprint activities including team events
Help the teams to deliver value efficiently, smoothly and with high quality by removing obstacles that get in the way, sometimes involving other digital product teams or other functions
Work closely with the Digital Product Leaders to organize the backlog and together with the team break down the work
Facilitate continuous improvements when it comes to ways of working including promoting self-organization, improving workflows and collaboration
Be a champion for the product operating model and mindset and an expert on how to apply it to achieve the best outcomes of the team
Provide regular updates on sprint progress, dependencies and risks to stakeholders
Develop and follow up outcome-based deliveries (e.g., OKR 's) and track KPI 's related to the team
Is this the challenge for you?
We offer a strategic position in a major international business environment positioned in a dynamic and professional unit with great, inspiring, and professional colleagues.
Qualifications
For this position we believe that a background in digital product management is beneficial and if you have worked with it in the context of market communications it will be considered an advantage. The assignments that you will be working on will vary so flexibility and the ability to quickly learn will also be important.
We believe that to be successful in this role you need to:
Have solid knowledge and experience of leading cross functional digital product teams, with a proven track record of delivering results
Have experience from working with multiple digital product teams at the same time, looking after dependencies and synergies
Have proven experience working in agile environments (Kanban, Scrum) with a Scrum master certification preferred
Have a good understanding of successful software development practices and how to apply a product mindset in the day-to-day operations
Be comfortable to operate in a complex, dynamic, diverse, and global business environment
Be a strong facilitator and able to manage multiple stakeholders from different functions
Have knowledge in tools such as Jira, Confluence, Miro, Microsoft Power BI and Office 365
Additional Information
Depending on the assignment, you will be required to work from both our Malmö and Älmhult offices. We highly value your presence in the office, as we believe strongly in the power of collaboration.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Jamila via jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
.
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by 14th of November 2025.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
