Agile Delivery Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help a globally distributed team work with more clarity, ownership, and momentum across development, support, and implementation. This role is centered on improving how the team collaborates across locations and time zones, creating better structure around delivery, and making progress visible for both the team and stakeholders.
You will step into an environment where Agile ways of working are already important, and where there is real opportunity to strengthen focus, accountability, and flow. By coaching the team, simplifying processes, and aligning priorities, you will play a key role in building a more self-sufficient and effective setup. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining leadership, delivery focus, and continuous improvement in an international team context.
Job DescriptionYou will facilitate Scrum ceremonies and make sure they lead to clear decisions, ownership, and follow-through.
You will coach the team in Agile ways of working, self-organization, and stronger day-to-day ownership.
You will remove blockers, escalate issues when needed, and coordinate dependencies across teams and stakeholders.
You will strengthen collaboration between development, support, implementation, product owners, and other key stakeholders.
You will support backlog clarity, prioritization, and alignment around goals and expected outcomes.
You will follow up on progress through KPIs, dashboards, burndown charts, and structured status updates.
You will drive leaner processes, improve transparency, and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.
You will keep tools, boards, and documentation current so the team has a clear and shared view of the work.
RequirementsYou have experience leading or coordinating cross-functional teams.
You have experience working with globally distributed or cross-location teams.
You have experience improving processes and delivery outcomes.
You have experience working with Agile and Scrum.
You have experience with Azure DevOps, Confluence, or similar tools.
You communicate clearly in spoken and written English.
You are used to creating structure, building accountability, and helping teams move forward in a positive and collaborative way.
Nice to haveHigher education in a relevant field.
Experience in the sales domain.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7966632-2069560". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9977835