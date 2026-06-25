Agile Delivery Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take the lead in shaping how a globally distributed team works across Development, Support, and Implementation. The focus is not only on keeping delivery moving, but on building a team with clear ownership, strong collaboration, and visible results across locations and time zones.
In this role, you will create structure, transparency, and momentum in an environment with many interfaces, dependencies, and stakeholders. You will work closely with teams and Product Owners to simplify ways of working, strengthen alignment, and turn Agile principles into practical day-to-day delivery. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining team leadership, Agile coaching, and operational improvement in a global automotive environment.
Job DescriptionYou will facilitate Scrum ceremonies and make sure they lead to clear decisions, ownership, and next steps.
You will coach teams in Agile ways of working, self-organization, and accountability.
You will remove blockers, escalate issues when needed, and coordinate dependencies across teams and functions.
You will improve collaboration between Development, Support, Implementation, Product Owners, and other stakeholders.
You will support backlog clarity, prioritization, and alignment around goals and delivery outcomes.
You will track progress through KPIs, dashboards, burndown charts, and regular updates.
You will drive leaner processes, stronger transparency, and continuous improvement across the team.
You will keep boards, tools, and documentation structured and up to date.
RequirementsHigher education in a relevant field.
Experience leading or coordinating cross-functional teams.
Experience working with globally distributed or cross-location teams.
Experience improving processes and delivery outcomes.
Experience working with Agile and Scrum.
Experience with Azure DevOps, Confluence, or similar tools.
Strong written and verbal English communication skills.
Nice to haveExperience in the sales domain.
Basic Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7973703-2072023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9979826