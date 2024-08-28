Aftermarket specialist
2024-08-28
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB holds a complete and flexible traction motor portfolio that allows us to build the perfect solution for each customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete mobile e-power motors for electrified buses, mining, and other types of heavy vehicles. Each motor is tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions, enabling superior efficiency, low energy consumption and high reliability.
Are you passionate about electrical motors and technical investigations? Join us as Aftermarket specialist and become a key player in enhancing our customer experience.
In this dynamic position, you'll play a key role in providing exceptional post-delivery support to our customers. The first focus area within the role is to oversee active warranty cases, conducting technical investigations and performing root cause analysis. This also includes being the main contact for our valued customers, building strong, lasting relationships and ensuring their needs are met with excellence. The second focus area is to oversee spare parts procurement from the initial customer inquiry through to offer creation, coordination with purchasing and production teams, and ensure prompt delivery.
This position reports to Project Operations Manager.
If you're driven, customer-focused, and ready to make a meaningful impact, we'd love to have you on our team!
Qualifications for the role
At least 3-5 years of experience within technical project management or project management for industrial projects or 3-5 years of experience within electrical or mechanical engineering.
Deep understanding of electrical machines, traction motors and/or drives.
Experience in management of project scope, cost, schedules, and vendors/subcontractors.
Relevant Microsoft tools for project management.
Have strong written and spoken communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Strong administrative skills.
You are solution-focused, collaborative and openminded.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Carolina Nilsson, +46 724 64 41 99 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Unionen: Ing-Marie Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +46 722 05 65 54.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled before last application date 2024-09-22.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
