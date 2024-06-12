Aftermarket Method Engineer (Service & Repair)
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As an Aftermarket Method Engineer you will play a crucial role in developing and optimizing methods and processes for service and repair of our powertrain systems driving customer satisfaction
What we offer In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field
Minimum of 5 years of experience in method development for hybrid powertrain service and repair
Being able to create service and repair methods with digital tools and verify solutions in method workshop.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey technical information effectively.
Your role at Aurobay As an Aftermarket Method Engineer you will:
Develop, document, and implement effective service and repair methods for powertrain components
Collaborate with design and production teams to ensure the serviceability of new and existing powertrain products.
Analyze and optimize current repair processes to improve efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness.
Develop and maintain service manuals, repair instructions, and technical bulletins.
Provide technical support and support with training to service technicians and customer support teams.
Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to powertrain systems.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 26 June but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Roland Lord, roland.lord@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,+46 733 333 801
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
, +46733333764 Ersättning
