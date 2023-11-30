Aftermarket and Remanufacturing leader, Battery systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Energy Storage System department, you'll help us accelerate our journey by securing aftermarket and remanufacturing for our best-in class battery systems. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you also passionate about sustainability and want to drive Volvo Groups' Battery Systems aftermarket? Then this is your chance, Apply now!
This is us, your new colleagues...
We belong to the Energy Storage System department, part of Volvo Groups' electromobility R&D division. We develop and lead the Energy Storage Systems product portfolio for the entire Volvo Group globally. At our section, we are accountable for the product management of the high voltage battery systems, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase including the quality management of all our products.
What will you do?
You will be responsible for overseeing the entire battery remanufacturing process from a research and development perspective, with a keen focus on sustainability and environmental impact. This encompasses the creation of strategies, specifications, and providing support to development teams. Additionally, you will implement and uphold quality control standards to not only meet but exceed industry regulations pertaining to remanufactured products.
Your role will entail formulating and executing an inclusive strategy for our battery aftermarket and remanufacturing business in collaboration with our organizational stakeholders. This involves the identification of market trends and opportunities to shape future requirements and solutions in tandem with our technical teams.
As a vital member of a diverse and cross-functional team, which includes technicians, engineers, and support staff, you will play a key role in fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment. Your objective is to encourage professional growth for all team members.
Who are you?
We believe that you hold an M.Sc. in Engineering and have at least 5 years of experience in Electromobility products, coupled with experience in repair and recycling techniques. Being used to develop and manage requirement as well as a background in project management, are valuable assets. You are comfortable working both independently and with multiple stakeholders, and your English proficiency is solid.
For more information, don't hesitate to contact me!
Jörgen Wulfsberg, Group Manager, ESS Platform, jorgen.wulfsberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8299364