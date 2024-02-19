After Sales Manager to NP Innovation in Malmö
2024-02-19
Did you know that the most part of all the salmon we eat is farmed? NP Innovation is a company that has adapted its products to improve fish health and is at the front of creating a sustainable industry.
We are a fast growing company dedicated to the development of water treatment solutions for aquaculture, industrial, and municipal applications. We are looking for a collegue that take repsonsibility for sales and processes after a system is installed and a new sales cycle start. Are you a communicative person with a technical interest and want to be a part of our growth journey where the environmental aspect is in focus, this might be the right job for you!
In the role as After Sales Manager...
you will take responsibility for a function where we see great potential for growth. In this position, you get the opportuity to improve after sales processes and put together offers that will support our customers. You will work with international customers and manage and create customer relationships. Experience from bigger industry projects will come to use.
In this role, you...
• will develop, present and promote offerings to the after sales market
• will take responsibility for complaint management processes
• will plan and follow up on our customer support function
• will visit customers, and attend trade shows to represent the company
To succeed in the role as After Sales Manager you need...
• a commercial and analytical mindset - being comfortable in sales
• a technical understandning with interest in industry processes
• fluency in English, both written and spoken
• drive and energy
You enjoy identifying opportunities and have a strong positive impact on business growth by your skills of connecting with people. You learn by being curious and use networks and relationships to take you where you need to go. You are strong in communication, and collaboration, as you will work closely with your team colleagues to be successful. Business at NP Innovation is often based on an effort where several collegues has contributed.https://youtu.be/SEbJ_BZrXds
You apply...
by uploading your resume and cover letter in english or a scandinavian language. Deadline for applying is 10th of March 2024, but do not wait since the selection process is ongoing. Please note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
We cooperate with Roi Rekrytering in this process and for questions about the recruitment process and role, please contact niclas.wate@roirekrytering.se
Employment at: NP Innovation, in Malmö
Scope: Full time
Start: Accordning to agreement
