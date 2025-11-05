Affiliate & Partnerships Manager
2025-11-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
As an Affiliate & Partnerships Marketing Manager at Albert, you'll drive the growth of our global affiliate and partnership programs, acquiring high-quality users through affiliate networks, influencer collaborations and partnerships. You'll play a key role in scaling the channel profitably, contributing directly to Albert's growth strategy.
What You'll Do
Develop and execute Albert's Affiliate & Partnership strategy, driving global growth and measurable results.
Plan and optimize affiliate, influencer, and partnership campaigns to attract and retain high-quality users.
Manage and grow relationships with affiliate networks (Adtraction etc), Influencers and partners, negotiating strong commercial terms and ensuring ROI.
Oversee the Affiliate channel budget and targets, providing regular reporting and performance analysis.
Identify and implement tools and processes (e.g., tracking, fraud monitoring, automation) to improve scalability and efficiency.
Collaborate across Marketing, Analytics, and Web teams to design campaigns, measure KPIs, and deliver actionable insights.
Stay current on affiliate and partnership trends, identifying new opportunities for innovation and growth.
Skills & Requirements
Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, computer science, or a related field.
• 2-3 years experience in affiliate, partnership, or influencer marketing, ideally within a digital or subscription-based business.
Strong understanding of affiliate marketing principles, commission strategies, and channel attribution.
Strong commercial mindset with proven ability to manage budgets, optimize performance, and deliver ROI.
Proficient with affiliate platforms and performance tools (e.g., Adtraction).
Analytical, proactive and excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
Fluent in English (additional languages are a plus) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare eEducation Albert AB
(org.nr 559020-9093) Jobbnummer
9589181