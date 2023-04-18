Aeronautical Project Manager
2023-04-18
Your role at Saab
We are now looking for a project manager to Saab Aeronautics. In the role you will establish planning and follow-up methods routines for business and functional projects. Act as a Project manager with planning and follow-up in project organization. Develop and maintain the Project & Production plans updates according to delivery schedule. Develop accurate planning data for the production system (e.g. lead times, buffer, que times, batch size). Set the objectives for the line and project organization and have systematic follow up on the planning objectives.
Your profile
As a person, you are team-focused and passionate about solving problems. You are flexible, open to new ideas and always looking for ways to improve. You like working in a team and cooperating with others but you also are capable of working individually.
You have a drive to develop yourself both professionally and personally and you agree with our core values of "Trust, Drive and Expertise".
Desired skills:
* + 10 years working experience with operations, project & program management, product support and contracts for the Aeronautical an Aerospace industries
* Experience in leading multi-site teams and projects
* Experience in production and manage production workflow, schedule and quality
* Experience in relationship with stakeholders securing business partnership
* Experience in coordination of expatriate resources
* Experience in contract and commercial negotiations inter-company and interface with internal projects
* Fluent English and Portuguese both written and spoken
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will become a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
The business area consists of a number of departments where you will belong to the department called Production. Production is responsible for manufacturing and production. Ranging from prototypes to serial production and modifications. Capabilities include; detail manufacturing, surface treatment, structural assembly, composites, final assembly, delivery & verification, modifications and maintenance.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
