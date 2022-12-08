Advanced Technology and Sustainability (AT&S) Business Assistant
2022-12-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About AT&S
'Our purpose is to give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.'
At AT&S we lead across all functions, the company's sustainability ambitions, activities for climate action, circular economy and responsible business based on the company blueprint.
We Initiate and lead new non-incremental alternatives to our future technology roadmap, in full transparency and alignment with R&D, with people from inside and outside the company, non-conflicting with engineering execution deliverables.
What you'll do
• Act as an interface between internal and external business relations through handling of the manager's calendar coordination and planning
• Support with administrative tasks to increase work efficiency
• Book business trips and handle travel and expense reports
• Preparations of meetings and events
• Take part in meetings and events and manage follow-up actions
• Actively take part and contribute to the development of working methods and procedures
We are looking for someone with,
• Previous experience as a Business Adm/Executive Assistant and with a good knowledge of administrative routines.
• Very structured with excellent planning and organizing skills.
• You are a master in keeping track of multiple tasks and navigating in a professional way when making prioritizations.
• The agenda and plan for the day can change with short notice, where your adaptability and flexibility will be highly valued.
• You enjoy being social and easily get to know people.
• You also have the ability to constantly be one step ahead of the game.
• You have a curiosity about what is going on in the business and with this comes the understanding of showing high integrity and professionalism.
Skills
• Great communications skills in English both spoken and written, and enjoy working in an international context
• Proactive, service-minded, and self-driven
o Example: Managing calendars based on company priorities, gathering decisions materials, verifying content/quality of the information provided
• Have a broad network within the company, knowing who to talk to and where to find information
• Easily understand what the key topics are in meetings and manage to follow-up actions
• Have excellent computer skills, digital skills, and preferably great knowledge of Volvo Cars administrative systems such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, SAP SRM, BARS, Tidinfo, Service now, Concur, Neo etc.
• Ability to structure Teams conversation and webinars
• Ability to work flexible hours during the week
What's in it for you?
As the Business Assistant you will have an important part in making day-to-day schedules run as smoothly as possible. If you are passionate about technology and sustainability this is the place to be at. This is a great opportunity for you to learn about Volvo cars's technology and sustainability initiatives and you will have an active hand in making them happen. You will be able to build your network in AT&S organization and work with leaders directly.
To apply
Submit your resume and cover letter via the link below no later than 2022-12-21.
Please apply already today, the role may be filled before last application date.
Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email.
