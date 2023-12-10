Advanced Design Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
Are you passionate about imagining and influencing the future through groundbreaking design? Do you want to bring Volvo Group and our truck brands and our other business areas into the future? Would you want to be in the forefront of truly innovative, circular, modular, zero emission, autonomous and effortless vehicles and experiences? Do you have an innovative, efficiency and first principles mindset? Are you driven by leading a team of talented designers to show what the future could be?
At Volvo Group Design within GTT (Group Truck Technology), we are now looking for an Advanced Design Manager to lead our dynamic and ambitious Advanced Design Team. You will play a crucial role in analyzing, directing and communicating our future products by defining Designs point of view when creating concepts for product experiences, vehicle architectures/platforms and larger transportation solution. The ability orchestrates various design disciplines in creating innovative products, supporting larger business objectives and provide a palette of visions are key objectives.
This is us, your new colleagues:
In this position you will lead an Advanced Design Team within a larger global design organization spanning sites in Sweden, US and France. Your team is dedicated contributors of future product architectures, technologies, experiences and larger eco-systems with the objectives of creating the most safe, sustainable, efficient and peace of mind transport solution products. We are a collective of proud, curious and experienced physical and digital designers caring about our future customers usage, transportation and business needs through innovative concepts. The Advanced Design Teams role is to bring Designs insights, intentions, and requirements into the cooperation with Vehicle Engineering, CAST (Common Architecture & Shared Technologies) & Platform Development as well as Brands & Businesses.
We take on exciting challenges within a positive and constructive atmosphere where team cooperation, different perspectives and doing your best are highly valued.
What will you do?
As Advanced Design Manager you oversee the creative direction and execution of long term design projects, leading a team of designers. Responsibilities include conceptualizing innovative design solutions, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring projects align with strategic goals. Strong leadership, project management, and design expertise are essential.
You will lead, guide, and support highly skilled and motivated team members in the fields of Vehicle, User Experience, Service and Circularity design as well as Design Architecture, Market intelligence and Customer insights.
The position has three principal areas of responsibility:
Lead Advanced Concept Design - Responsibility of leading teams designing concepts of the future brand, product and services experiences. The goal is to secure designs point of view, vision and strategies into product portfolio plans, hardware and software platforms, technology streams, brand positioning etc. This will be done through tangible designs, experiences, concepts and storytelling delivered by the entire team orchestrated by you.
Strategist and communicator - Bring forward the larger picture, business rationale and unique selling points through future customer contexts, use cases, transportation solutions, business landscape and larger eco-system. This will be brought forward through designs of future vehicles, user experiences and services orchestrated into larger eco-system on different horizons.
Team leader and financing - Secure the best possible team competence mix and performance along with individual development plans, performance reviews etc. The responsibilities also include securing continuous funding and financial reporting.
This role also involves being a key part of VP Volvo Group Designs' management team, representing the Advanced Design Team in presentations and collaborating closely with truck Brand Design Directors. It also includes exploring wider synergies within Volvo Group, initiating external partnerships, and inspiring the global Design organization with visionary ideas that push boundaries.
Who are you?
For this role we are looking for you who are an experienced Industrial/Transportation designer with a drive to explore and develop new concepts. We see that you have a Bachelor or higher degree in Design and ten years of experience from Transportation Design including Platform and architecture collaborations. You have experience of leading teams of designers and develop individuals.
Your enthusiasm for the future and firm belief in design's transformative role across strategies, products, technology, and business is unwavering. You possess a critical mindset, consistently questioning norms and exploring beyond the obvious. This is complemented by your optimistic approach and a 'can-do' attitude, empowering you to drive initiatives confidently, both within and beyond organizational boundaries.
Your strength lies in your capacity to navigate complexity while maintaining a broad perspective. Moreover, your exceptional communication and presentation skills, coupled with a genuine passion for influencing and inspiring others through a blend of factual information and visionary ideas, make you stand out in your field.
What is our offer to you?
Volvo Group Design is the key function within Volvo Group to imagine future products, connect the dots between user/customer needs, tech streams and business objectives by forming future product experiences virtually and physically far into the future. By being part of GTT everything will be part of CAST (Common Architecture and Shared Technologies) to ensure the modularity and flexibility of tomorrows products. We strongly believe that high performance comes from a collaborative, inclusive and playful environment.
GTT are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality. We find that well-balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and innovative approaches to better solutions.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me:
Glen Barlow, Manager Advanced Design Platform - Volvo Group Design, glen.barlow@volvo.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8318662