At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Global IM has approx. 850 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
We are searching for an experienced Adobe Analytics & Personalization Expert who will be able to gather requirements from business and implement those using Adobe Launch and Analytics. You will also be responsible for building hypothesis for personalization and running them through Adobe Target.
You will work hands-on in Adobe Launch, implementing tags, developing tracking, and deploying 3d party pixels and scripts.
You will also create personalization activities, audiences, and profile scripts within Adobe Target.
We believe you have
You are a digital analytics professional with long experience in implementing web analytics and driving personalization.
For this role we require a person that can self-manage their work and responsibilities as well as able to be a strong collaborator with relevant stakeholders and colleagues. You have excellent communication skills. You are used to working with stakeholders concerning business requirements and functionality and it is important that you are able to translate that to best practice technical solutions. You are fluent in English both written and verbal.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-08-04
To know more about the position contact Christina Höjerback at +46 46 36 39 70
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 32 89
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
