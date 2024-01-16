Administrator to Scania wanted
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-01-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
The RS department, Customized Truck Development, is responsible for customer and market adaptations of trucks and complete vehicles with bodywork. It is an expansive area to get into new markets and segments.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immedate affect and will go on for 6 months, for right candidate there are possibilities for extension.
Your role
As our new administrator colleague, you will support Customized Truck Development - ERS with general administrative tasks which aid and enables colleagues to work in many important aspects. You will work in a very dynamic setting where you act as a spider-in-the-web, working with colleagues within R&D but also across Scania, e.g. HR, Group Managers, Manager Assistant.
Example of tasks:
• Onboarding management - the secure start of new employees at Customized Truck Development or changes
• Hardware order support - manage hardware order systems and place orders
• Access management - order access to Scania sites
• Office Management - report office problem to right department.
• General administrative activities
• Drive and work with continuous improvement activities
Who are you?
We are looking for you, who is a true team player and sees opportunities where others see problems. You can take on a variety of operational tasks, while you also have a strong service mindset. Your second nature is creating trust and building relations. You are confident with managing several tasks in parallel and have strong communication skills.
About Scania
Scania, a pioneer in heavy-duty trucks, buses, and engines, invites you to join our legacy of excellence that spans back to our founding in 1891 in Södertälje, Sweden. As a global leader, we pride ourselves on manufacturing top-tier vehicles renowned for their quality, innovation, and commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the transportation industry.
Contacts
If you have questions regarding the registration please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact responsible recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8397280