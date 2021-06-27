Administrator To International Broadcasting/tv Company, Stockhol - JobBusters AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-272021-06-27You have minimum 2-3 years administration experienceYou have greats skills in Excel.You are fluent in English - both in writing and speaking (all correspondence will be in in English)You are used to working with data entryPreferred experience, working with a broadcast management rights system is a plus.Broadcasting/TV experience is a plus.Company DescriptionJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobsJob DescriptionNow we are looking for an administrator to our client in Stockholm. In this position, you will work with the Programming Acquisitions team with administrational tasks and rights management.The work will mainly be in the internal content rights management system - validating data, enter acquisition contracts, programme rights and program information and assist the Programming rights administration team with different projects relating to new market launches.Personal qualitiesThoroughness is essential for this role. You are self-reliable, responsible and a fast learner.Admission and ApplicationFull time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible or in Aug/Sep, and the assignment is expected to run for 6 months, with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-25Jobbusters AB5832071