Administrator/Financial Clerk/ Office Manager
Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung E.v. / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung E.v. i Stockholm
The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Nordic Countries Project in Stockholm is looking for a Administrator/Financial Clerk
The following tasks await you:
Collaboration and financial management of international projects, Collaboration in the overall annual planning, Document audits under grant law, Preparation of monthly statements and participation in their audit, Processing requests for funds - Administrative activities and office organization
You bring these qualifications with you:
A relevant degree from a university of applied sciences or comparable training with a focus on accounting, such as financial accountant or tax clerk, Relevant professional experience, especially in the administration and auditing of international projects - Knowledge of grant and budget law and the application of funding guidelines, Good knowledge of digital financial management of projects (e.g. SAP, MACH, FAVORIT etc.), Experience in administration and organizational skills , Fluent in Swedish and English; knowledge of German is an advantage - Good communication skills and a team-oriented approach to work
What we offer:
the possibility of a full-time position (40 hours) after a successful six-month probationary period, an interesting and varied job with scope for independent action, work-life balance: regular working hours with flexible start and end times, possibility of mobile working, time off in lieu, training opportunities for professional and personal development, a modern workplace in the heart of Stockholm with good transport links
Please send your application with a current curriculum vitae, cover letter (incl. salary expectations) and certificates by email (in PDF format) to: christine.leuchtenmueller@kas.de Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: christine.leuchtenmueller@kas.de Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung E.v.
(org.nr 502082-8173)
Blasieholmsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung E V Kontakt
Christine Leuchtenmueller christine.leuchtenmueller@kas.de Jobbnummer
9342983