Administrative Assistant to EU-agency!
2023-12-12
Do you have proven experience as an administrative assistant/secretary, preferable in a multicultural working environment? Do you have excellent communication skills, and the ability to handle confidential information? If you're also a structured, responsible person, then this might be the position for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for an Administrative Assistant to our costumer, an independent and important agency of the European Union. You will be working partly from home and partly at the office, minimum 2 days a week, based just north of central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will provide general administrative and secretarial assistance and support the Section's processes and workflows. The administrative tasks include:
Provide daily administrative management of projects, including drafting notes, minutes, correspondence and necessary follow-up
Organise and coordinate appointments, business trips and meetings including the logistic preparations, documentation and follow-up
Assist in the preparation and follow up of financial documents, such as orders and reimbursements
Manage electronic and paper documents (contact lists, mailing, photocopying, scanning, filing and archiving)
Work closely with the project manager/members and the support functions to identify and resolve issues related to projects
Communicate, cooperate and liaise with a range of internal stakeholders
Any other tasks related to his/her area of work as requested
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we see that you have excellent team-working ability and strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate with people at all levels within the organization. You have a high level of responsibility and know how to prioritize and work on several tasks at once. We think that you can work under pressure, have a high level of discretion and the ability to handle confidential information. Furthermore, you are a true team player who knows how to communicate efficiently at all levels, internally and externally.
Does this sound like the job for you? If so, please send us your application as soon as possible, we look forward getting to know you!
Note! For this position you need to provide us with a curriculum vitae in English and in the Europass CV template (https://europa.eu/europass/sv).
We also need a letter of motivation, explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics you can bring to the job (of maximum 1 page).
Qualifications:
Proven experience as an administrative assistant/secretary
Excellent skills in preparing correspondence and other documentation
Experience in working with support tasks in the areas of project management, procurement, contract management, budgets and/or statistics
Excellent command of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and experience in maintaining databases
Excellent command of English; spoken and written
Meritorious
Previous work experience in a multicultural environment
Contract type and hours
Full time, consulting assignment until 2024-07-31, with the possibility of extension. Start 2024-02-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/. Click on the apply button in the advertisement for the current position and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and / or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement, only when contacting the responsible recruiter will you receive all the information you need.
If you have questions or concerns, you are also welcomed to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34291 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 1300 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a consultant with us, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening your skills in our clients' organizations.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se
